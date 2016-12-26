City Renewing Contract for Fire Dept. Physicals

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson is renewing its contract with Mercy Occupational Health to provide annual physicals and immunizations for all fire department personnel.

Fire Chief Ted Martin says these exams meet the minimum standards outlined by the National Fire Protection Association, as well as applicable federal and state statutes…

The physical baseline examinations include blood testing and audiograms, with options based on age and need including chest x-rays, PSA screenings and immunizations for flu, tetanus and Hepatitis B.