Jimmie Ray Hall, age 83, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born December 22, 1933 at Oak Grove, Missouri, the son of Estel R. and Ruby (Shore) Hall. On December 30, 1956 in San Francisco, California he was united in marriage to Gloria Gayle Strom, who preceded him in death in May, 1988. Also preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Eric Douglas Hall and an infant sister.

Surviving are one daughter, Jeannette Brandt and her husband Paul of Monett, Missouri; three grandchildren, Krystina Clary, Jennifer Clarke and Kevin Mize and five great grandchildren, Caleb and Jackson Clary, Madison Clarke and Eric and Emma Mize.

Jimmie grew up in Barry County and was a graduate of Cassville High School. During the Korean War he served in the United States Navy. He was a self-employed trucker and owned a trucking company, traveling across the country. He was a hard worker and enjoyed visiting his grandkids and kids on the phone. He was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Dr. Ben Leavitt will conduct the services. Burial with military honors will be at Ennis Cemetery in Cassville.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time Tuesday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.