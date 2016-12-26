Kenneth Leroy Horner, 92, of Lampe, MO passed away on December 23, 2016 at Springfield, MO. He was born December 29, 1923 to Garrett and Gertrude Horner at Oxford, Kansas. He married Helen M. Horner on October 2, 1943. She passed away in 1989 after 46 years of marriage.

Kenneth was a veteran of World War II in the Army Air Corps and served in the Korean War. He retired from the Kansas Air National Guard after 35 years of military service, attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.

Survivors include son, Steven, Lampe, Mo; daughters Sandra (Phil) Mosier, Hutchinson, KS; and Nancy (Ken) Elliott, Tecumseh, KS; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother Francis Horner, Payson, AZ; sisters Elsie Dickson, Kent, Washington and Merle Huggins, Independence, MO.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Cremation has taken place per his wishes. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10:00 am Friday, December 30, 2016 at Pinecrest Cemetery, Lampe, MO. Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO is in charge of arrangements.