Local Employees Forfeit Gifts, Opt for Donation

by Shannon Cay

BRANSON, Mo. – Employees of ITEC Attractions Inc. and Branson Restaurants Inc. give up their Christmas gifts to help assist the victims of the Tennessee wildfire last month.

There are more than 400 employees between the two groups accumulatively donated 5-thousand dollars to Dolly Parton’s “My people Fund.” This Fund provides $1000 each month for up to six months to Sevier County families who lost their homes in the wildfires. 100% of the donation will go directly to those families affected by the wildfires, according to The Dollywood Foundation’s Website.

President of the two Branson companies, Randy Brashers says the Dixie Stampede in Branson has maintained a thriving relationship with the Pigeon Forge location since its opening in 2008. He says it is difficult to see those people suffer.

The check was presented by Brashers and the company owners Paul and Ann Bluto to Bryan Cossiboom, with Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede.