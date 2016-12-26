Mack Barnes, 57, of Pyatt, AR, ended this life’s journey and began the next on Sunday, December 18, 2016. Born February 19, 1959 in San Bernardino, CA; son of Vernon and Norma (Ryan) Barnes.

Mack will be remembered for his sense of humor and willingness to always help others, he truly never met a stranger. A Tracker student and avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time on the land and tending his numerous “critters”.

A devoted husband and loving father, Mack will be sorely missed by family, friends worldwide, his “brothers” and Layla Blu.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Mack is survived by Catherine, his wife of 24 years, his mother, Norma Barnes of TX; daughters, Megin van der Spuy of VA, Morgean Barnes of TN, Thea and Ciara Kaull of Eureka Springs, AR; grandchildren Finlee van der Spuy, Gideon and River Harron; sisters, Sherri Demmel and husband Bob of TX and Verlene Fults and husband Walt of TX; brother, Tim Barnes; and nephew, Ryan Dagerhart.

A Celebration of Life will happen February 18 and a Traditional Pipe Ceremony on Mack’s birthday, February 19, 2017.

Memorial donations will be welcomed by Perry's Orphans Sanctuary, 1031 CR 144, Oakland, AR 72661.