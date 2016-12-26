Richard McDonald, age 70, of Branson, Missouri, passed away at home Monday, December 19, 2016. He was born November 22, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Angus and Lucy McDonald. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Richard was a retired Major in the Salvation Army and he enjoyed playing piano on Sunday for his local church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy; two brothers, William Randall and Gerald Randall; and a sister, Phyllis Pope.

Richard is survived by his twin brother, James McDonald of Ohio.

No services are planned at this time.