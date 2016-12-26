Vincent R. Thomas, 81, of Kissee Mills died Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in Cox Medical Center Branson. The date and time for a memorial service will be announced later.

Vincent Raymond Thomas was born Tuesday, January 15, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Vincent Henry and Anna Phyllis (Werme) Thomas. He attended school in Fox Lake IL and at the age of seventeen joined the United States Marine Corps. While in the Marines he was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. Following his military service, he moved back to IL and began working as a brick layer. In 1958 he married his first wife, Marilyn. He changed jobs and went into the printing trade as a lithographer. Marilyn died in 1983. In 1986 he met Nancy Daniello in Crystal Lake. They were married October 25, 1986 in Crystal Lake, IL. He retired from the Colfax Envelope Co. in 1995 after thirty-five years. He and Nancy visited Taney County and loved it. They moved to Kissee Mills in 2004.

Vincent was a Gentle Giant that was the anchor of his family. He was a traditionalist when it came to holidays and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was warm, kind and very family oriented. Vincent had a passion for fishing, fly tying, fishing lures and was always a friend to any fisherman. He also enjoyed gardening, bird watching and classic movies. He was a member of the Chicago Graphic Art Printers Union Local 458M. He was a Green Bay Packers fan and was of the Lutheran Faith.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Kissee Mills; two sons, Rick Madalinski of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jeffery Madalinski and wife, Darcy of Crystal Lake, IL; three daughters, Vicki Linn Saylor and husband, Bill of Carpentersville, IL, Sandy Lasky and husband, Jeff of McHenry, IL, Kathy Conour and husband, Jim of Island Lake, IL; three brothers, Michael Thomas of Poplar Bluff, MO, Jerry Thomas of Bradenton, FL and Richard Thomas; two sisters, Judy Gathman and husband, Howard of South Elgin, IL, Susanne O’Brien of Porter, IN and fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Marilyn.

Memorials in memory of Vincent Thomas may be made to the Cox Healthcare Cancer Center: 545 Branson Landing Blvd. Branson, MO 65616.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.