Betty Jo Hooser was born May 3, 1936 in Kiowa, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of William Perry and Agnes La Madge (Johnson) Wingo. Betty Jo entered into rest Dec. 22, 2016 in Leavenworth, Kansas at the age of 80 years, six months and nineteen days.

Betty graduated from the Kellyville High School as valedictorian Kellyville, Okla. She married Charles Arthur Hooser on Mar. 21, 1959 in Sapulpa, Okla. They had celebrated fifty-one years together before his passing in March 2011. Betty and Charles were blessed with one son.

After Charles’s passing away Betty moved to the Leavenworth, Ks. with her son and his family from Branson. While living in Branson she attended the Branson United Methodist Church

She was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Leavenworth, Ks. She kept active in her church wherever she lived, whether by works or with prayer or both.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Agnes Wingo; her husband Charles; three sisters Avarilla “Sis” Webster, Billie Allison and Mary Jane Thomas; and two brothers Marvin Wingo and David Wingo.

Betty is survived by her son, Colvin Hooser and wife Karen; five siblings Lee Wingo, Phyllis Farley, Benjamin Wingo, Joseph “Bud” Wingo and Judy Downey; and two grandchildren Galen and Lauren. She will also be missed by numerous family and friends.

Funeral services for Betty Hooser will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at 11:00 AM in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Reverend Dr. Doyle Carroll will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation is from 10:00 AM until service time in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.