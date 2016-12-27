City Council To Swear in New Member   

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – New City Council members will be sworn into office next week.

A notice from the city of Harrison says there will be a ceremony at the Council Chambers at 8:30 in the morning on Monday, January 2nd to induct the new member. David Wilson won the Ward Two Position Two seat in November.

Mayor Dan Sherrell says the council will also host an organizational meeting that day. He says that means they will be putting together the different committee members for boards such as the planning and zoning board, the parks and recreation board, and the board for the local cemeteries.

Finally, the council members will set the exact times and dates of all 2017 meetings.

He says the meeting will begin with the swearing in and immediately following will be the organizational meeting.