Dorance Revere Borst, Kimberling City, MO son of Paul Revere and Mabel (Pryor) Borst, was born May 19, 1932 in Linden, IA and departed this life on December 25, 2016 at the age of 84.

Dorance had been a resident of the area since 1972. He was a member of the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church of Kimberling City, MO. He was one of several generations of home builders. He designed and built homes, and never backed down from a challenge. He loved and collected trains.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Borst and his parents.

Survivors include: one son, Paul Borst of Kimberling City, MO; two daughters, Gale Mease and husband, Rod of Reeds Spring, MO and Abby Greenan of Kimberling City, MO; one brother, Charles Borst of Jefferson, Ia: one granddaughter, Ashleigh Elwood and husband David of Reeds Spring, MO; three great grandchildren, Joseph, Lauren and Evan Elwood of Reeds Spring, MO and a host of other family and friends.

A family service is being planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.