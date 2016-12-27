Evelyn “Evie” Wilson, Crane, MO, daughter of Howard and Mabel (Ellis) Willoughby, was born on August 8, 1936 in Wichita, KS and departed this life on December 25, 2016, at the age of 80.

Evie had lived in the area for approximately 55 years coming from Wichita, KS. She worked for Stone County, MO for many years in mapping and then in the assessor’s office. Evie was a member of the First Baptist Church, Crane, MO.

Evie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Wilson and a brother, Raymond Willoughby.

Survivors include: two daughters, Gail Fitzpatrick and her husband, Keith of Branson, MO and Margaret Wilson of Crane, MO; one brother, Melvin Willoughby and his wife, Carlene of Galena, MO; four grandchildren, Dustin Burk, Heather Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hood and Austin Wilson; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Steven Willoughby officiating. Cremation will be under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.