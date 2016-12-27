First Day Hikes Encouraged at Hobbs

by Shannon Cay

ROGERS, Ark. – People are encouraged to go on a first-day hike at Hobbs State Park this Sunday.

Steve Chyrchel, the park’s interpreter, says hiking became a tradition on the first day of the New Year, almost 20 years ago, and since then has been an initiative targeted to promoting healthy lifestyles. He says right now is a scenic time to hike thanks to fallen leafs among other reasons:

He says there will be two different hikes. The first will meet up with Chychel in the Van Winkle Parking lot off Highway 12. He says that trip will start off at 10 a.m. and will include a half-mile hiking trail on the sinking stream trail.

Secondly, hikers can go on a tour with special guides Jim and Diana Gately the same place at noon. They will be hosting a historic hike, with an emphasis on the Van Winkle Sawmill back in the 1870’s.

Both of these guided hikes are free and open to the public.