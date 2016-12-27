Funeral Services for Forrest Keith Harper, age 69 of Walnut Shade, Missouri will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2016 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield with full military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.

He died on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at his home.

He was born on January 12, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri the son of James Noel Harper and Mary Naomi Lee Harper. He was a retired Certified Insurance Counselor and a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Branson Christian Church Disciples of Christ and had been a resident of the area for the past 47 years.

He is survived by his wife; Jan Harper of Walnut Shade, MO., two daughters; Heather Lynn Harper Brown of Branson, MO., Holly LeAnn Harper of Chicago, IL., one granddaughter, Aidan Webb Harper of Branson, MO., five siblings; Vanetta Peters of Springfield, MO., Kevin Harper of Jefferson City, MO., Nelda Belcher of Springfield, MO., Vonna Gifford of Crane, MO., and Kerry Harper of Springfield, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the Taney County Shrine Club, Hospice Compassus, or the Jan Harper Endowment for Cardiac Care through the Skaggs Foundation.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the funeral home.

