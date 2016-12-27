Gov Announces Visitor Increases at TBR and Roaring River

by Shannon Cay

BRANSON, Mo. – Governor Jay Nixon announces this week two local state parks see an increase in the number of visitors for the 2016 park season.

According to Nixon, Table Rock State Park in Branson saw an increase in attendance of 18 percent this year. He also says that Roaring River State Park in Cassville saw ten percent more visitors for its annual report.

The release from the governor’s office says Table Rock State Park had more than 1.2 million visitors this year, compared to last year’s million. Roaring River State Park estimates over 614-thounsand people visited the park. This is following Nixon announcement of a new state park opening up in Taney County to be called Ozark Mountain State Park.

This fall Missouri voters overwhelmingly reapproved the Missouri Park Soils and water sales tax with 80-percent of voters supporting the initiative. This tax is the primary source of funding for Missouri’s state parks and historic sites.