Holiday Tournaments Day 1: Longtime Branson Record Tied

by: Scott McCaulley

In Day One of the Blue and Gold Tournament at Missouri State University, while the area teams all fall, one of the big stories of the day involves Branson in a game they didn’t play in.

The long standing single game regulation scoring record at the Blue and Gold, held by Thom Fieldd, a member of the 1955 Branson Pirate squad, was tied by Springfield Parkviews JT Brown, who scored 47 in his team’s win over Willow Springs.

The 2016 Edition of the Pirates hung tough with Blue Division Seed Glendale before losing to the Falcons 88-59. Branson’s Nick Dapprich did lead all scorers in the game with 31 points.

The Hollister Tigers lost late last night in the Gold Division to Mountain Grove 65-25 while two Stone County Schools that had earned Number Eight Seeds are both upset, Blue Division Crane to Marshfield 58-55 in overtime and Gold Division Reeds Spring 60-51 to Greenwood.

Today, Branson plays Spokane at 12:30 and Hollister takes on Stockton at 9:30 in games that can be heard on Hometowndailynews.com and 106.3 KRZK. Coverage of the Reeds Spring Consolation Game against Strafford at 5:00 can be heard on Perryphillipssports.com. Meanwhile, the Branson Girls First Round Game at the Pink and White Lady Classic against Lamar at 12:30 at Drury University can also be heard on Perryphillipssports.com.

In other Monday action, the Forsyth Boys beat Wheaton 76-38 while the Galena Boys win over Cassville 69-48 at the Southwest Tournament in Washburn. In the Girls Tournament at Southwest, Pea Ridge beats Galena 52-29.