Holiday Tournaments Day 2

by: Scott McCaulley

Among the highlights from Tuesday, a win for the Branson Lady Pirates in their Opening Round Game of the Pink and White with the Branson, Reeds Spring, and Hollister Boys getting hard fought wins to stay alive in the Blue and Gold Tournament:

Branson Pulls Away for Pink and White Win

The fifth seeded Lady Pirates used a steady effort to grab a 62-41 win over Lamar to open play at the Pink and White Lady Classic at Drury University. The Lady Pirates led by 10 at half, and kept building the lead in the second half to put the game away. Amanda Kearney led three Lady Pirates in double figures with 27 points. The Lady Pirates will match-up against Rock Bridge from Columbia in the second round Wednesday. Rock Bridge rolled to a 56-29 win over Aurora in the opening round. Game time is 6:00 with the game to air on Hometown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK.

Branson, Reeds Spring, Hollister Grab Consolation Wins

The Pirates and Wolves got hard fought wins in their Blue and Gold Consolation Games on Tuesday at Missouri State University. The Pirates jumped out to a 10-2 first quarter advantage on Spokane and had the lead to 12 at one time before a combination of Pirate turnovers and the Owls beginning to make three point shots got them back in the game. Spokane did tie the game twice in the fourth quarter but could never take the lead and Pirates made enough plays to secure the 51-43 win. The Wolves meanwhile had a close battle with Strafford throughout the contest and managed to pull out a 58-51 win with Logan Plumb, Lane Carroll, and Joel Gertson scoring 14, 12, and 11 points respectively to grab the win. Finally, Hollister wrapped up the night with 63-47 win over Stockton in a game that saw the Tigers stretch the lead to 18 points in the second half only to see Stockton make a late run to close the gap. Hollister got 14 points each from Derek Morris and Landon Farquhar.

All three teams continue Consolation Play on Wednesday with Branson playing Ava at 11:00 AM and Reeds Spring taking on West Plains at 4:00 and Hollister taking on Lebanon at 5:30. All three games can be heard on Perry Phillips Sports.com.

In other Blue and Gold action, Crane was eliminated from the Blue and Gold losing to Mount Vernon 58-37.

Other Tournament Scores:

Southwest

Galena Girls 45 Southwest 35

Pea Ridge 75 Galena Boys 58

Forsyth Boys 81 Gentry 78