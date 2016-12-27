Jack England, age 85, of Wheaton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Roaring River Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cassville, Missouri.

He was born September 5, 1931 at Exeter, Missouri the son of Loyd and Effie (Snelson) England. On November 27, 1957 he was united in marriage to Zona Hendrix in rural Wheaton. He received his education in Wheaton School. From 1950 until 1954 he served in the United States Navy. He had worked for Jumping Jack, Efco, Wheaton Tractor and Wheaton School. He was a charter member of the Wheaton Southern Baptist Church and a member and Past Master of the Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include his wife, Zona of 59 years; one daughter, Tammy Haynes and her husband Kendall of Fairview, Missouri; two sons, C.L. England and his wife Donna and Mark England and his wife Lisa all of Wheaton, Missouri; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Foresteen England and an infant brother.

Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton. Pastor Tony Ball will conduct the services. Burial with military honors will be at Rocky Comfort Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.