Karla Jo Edwards age 54 of Rockaway Beach, Missouri passed away on December 15, 2016 at the St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on November 26, 1962 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Ted and Colleen Ludlum Reed. Karla had been a resident of the area for several years and was a graduate of the College of The Ozarks and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Forsyth, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Mark Edwards and to this union was born two children.

Survivors are her husband, Mark Edwards of Rockaway Beach, two children, Joseph A. Edwards and Rachel A. Edwards both of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, a sister, Janell D’Mura of Phoenix, Arizona and her parents Ted and Colleen Reed of Phoenix, Arizona and her mother-in-law, Ruth Edwards of Rockaway Beach, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, January 5, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Forsyth, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

