Laci Ann Young, two month old daughter of Elisa Andrade and Brandon Young, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Missouri.

She was born October 11, 2016 in Aurora, Missouri. Surviving are her mother, Elisa Andrade of Washburn, Missouri; her father, Brandon Young of Gentry, Arkansas; grandparents, Lisa Andrade of Silex, Missouri, Richard Sanders of Rogers, Arkansas, Sherie Blossom of Gentry Arkansas, Mark Buccellato of New Milford, Connecticut and Jeff Lay of Washburn, Missouri; a sister, Cierra Black of Washburn, Missouri and Gabril Slaughter; aunts and uncles, BreAnn Proctor of Springfield, Missouri, Amanda Slaughter and Josh of Washburn, Missouri, Jose Andrade of Washburn, Missouri, Ashleigh Buccellato of New Milford, Connecticut, Amanda Buccellato of Gentry, Arkansas, Marquinho Buccellato of New Milford, Connecticut and Rachel Rose of Washburn, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in King Cemetery at Seligman, Missouri, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri. Reverend Jim Erwin will conduct the services.