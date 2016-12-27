Nancy A. Newberry, age 76, of Seligman, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at her home.

She was born October 2, 1940 at Seligman, Missouri, the daughter of A.S. and Vesta (Evans) Newberry, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was one brother, Jessie Newberry.

Surviving are one sister, Mary Turney of Garfield, Arkansas and one nephew, Mike Turney.

Nancy was a life-long resident of Seligman and attended school at Washburn. She enjoyed doing needlepoint and collecting ducks.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Seligman Cemetery under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri. Pastor Marvin Farar will conduct the services.