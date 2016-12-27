Phyllis Norene Bond Berry went home to be with the Lord 12/26/16 surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born 1/9/1931on the family farm near Alva, Oklahoma. She was the second of six children born to Jack and Jessie Bond. Phyllis was a registered nurse for over 30 years. Probably the most enjoyable years of her career were the last 16 in which she spent as the school nurse in the Forsyth, Mo. School District. Phyllis was a member of Riverview Bible Baptist Church. Phyllis’ life was centered on loving and serving God and her family.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband Vernon Berry; daughter Patty Cryer; grandson Logan Berry; her brothers Lowell, James and Rodney Bond. She is survived by daughters Sandy Yearout, Verna (Paul) Trealout, Jenny (Tim) Lynch and son Rusty (Lisa) Berry, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren and two sisters, Peggy Neelly and Lela Madge Phillips.

Services will be held Friday 12/30/16 at Riverview Bible Baptist Church Forsyth, MO. with visitation at 10:00 and service at 11:00. Burial will be at Alva, OK.