Tree & Other Recycling Made Simple in Branson

by Shannon Cay

BRANSON, Mo. – Some places around the Branson area are accepting items such as Christmas trees and other debris for the next few weeks.

The Branson recycling Center can be a busy place around this time of the year, according to city officials. A release from the Branson Recycling Center reminds Branson residents that many holiday items can be recycled. That includes cardboard, wrapping paper, catalogs, and all kinds of plastic. However, Trish Radke with the Metro Waste Authority notes what is inside of the box is typically not recyclable:

Also starting this week, the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery is offering tree recycling to residents until January 16th. According to staff with the hatchery, people will want to follow the signs placed around the hatchery until they make it to a field near a boat ramp. That’s where the Army Corps of Engineers will pick them up to be used as wildlife habitats and trail maintenance in the area.

A press release from the hatchery says trees that have been sprayed will not be accepted. Additionally, tinsel, decorations, and plastic bags must all be removed.

We have all the contact information to both recycling locations at hometown daily news dot com.