Two Injured, One Seriously in Vehicle Crash North of Forsyth

by Tim Church

FORSYTH, Mo. – A woman from Sparta receives life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash this (Tuesday) morning, three miles north of Forsyth in Taney County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 25-year-old Dennice Harlan of Sparta was traveling southbound on Route H at 8:15 a.m., when she attempted to pass and struck another southbound vehicle, being driven by 59-year-old Connie Campbell of Forsyth.

The impact of the two vehicles forced Harlan’s vehicle off of the roadway, where it then struck a tree and overturned.

Harlan and a passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Jeffrey Shockey of Garrison, were transported to Cox Medical Center Branson to be treated for their respective serious and minor injuries. According to the online crash report, neither Harlan nor Shockey were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.