A Funeral Mass for Vernon J. Degenhardt, age 79 of Branson, MO will be held at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson with Fr. Rick Jones officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.

He died on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at his home.

He was born on March 12, 1937 in Schoenchen, Kansas the son of Casper and Margaret Urban Degenhardt. He was a former retail clothing business owner and served as an usher at several theaters in Branson. He was an United States Air Force Veteran and a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Ginny Degenhardt of Branson, MO., two children;

Sandra Ozier and husband, Paul of Kansas City, MO., Allan Degenhardt of Lee’s Summit, MO., three siblings; Ken Degenhardt of Mulvane, KS., Cleo Klein of Hays, KS., Sylvia Kruse of Hoxie, KS., two granddaughters; Lynsey Shuman and husband, Matt of Kansas City, MO., and Ashley Degenhardt of Lee’s Summit, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings; Larry Degenhardt, Effie Fiffe and Ruby Antrim.

A visitation and Rosary will be held from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the funeral home.

