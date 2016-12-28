Bank of Missouri Presents Donation to Faith Community Health

BRANSON, Mo. – The Bank of Missouri in Branson contributes 2500-dollars to Faith Community Health.

The donation was made as part of FCH’s ongoing five-thousand-dollars for 5-thousand patient’s campaign, which was initiated following the registration of its five-thousandth patient this fall.

Community Bank President for Bank of Missouri David Cooks shares why the bank felt the need to make such a donation:

The 2500-dollars presented to FCH is being matched by the Skaggs Legacy Foundation. Aware of the matching grant, Cook says the Bank of Missouri wanted to make its donation to enhance FCH’s ability to receive additional funding.

Faith Community Health is a non-profit, faith-based ministry that provides access to affordable medical, dental, dispensary, vision, health and wellness, and mental healthcare to area residents who are uninsured or under-insured.