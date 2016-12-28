BXSO Releases General Holiday Arrests Report

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriff releases the numbers behind its moderately busy Holiday Weekend.

Sheriff John Montgomery says his deputies handled a total of 91 calls from Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th. He says 18 people were jailed in the detention center during that period of time.

According to the report, deputies handed out five minor in possession of alcohol charges, one charged of aggravated assault, and one charge of residential burglary.

Furthermore, 14 warrants were served in the three-day time span. Montgomery says other than five traffic offense, there were no serious incidents to report.