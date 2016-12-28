Highway 62 pt2 Expansion Approved

by Shannon Cay

ALPENA, Ark. – The second half of the Highway 62 expansion is approved by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

The first half of the project to turn the road from Green Forest to Berryville into a five-lane highway is well underway, but another section of improvements will begin shortly.

Officials say they will be expanding the Highway in a similar way to the first project from west of Alpena to the east side of the bridge over the Long Creek. Additionally, the curb that is locally known as “Dead Man’s Curve” will be softened.

Eutlaw Construction out of Mississippi has been awarded the contract. Crews are expecting both projects to be completed in January of 2019.