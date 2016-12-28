Reeds Spring Schools In Need of Bus Driver’s ASAP

by Tim Church

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The Reeds Spring School District is looking to add a few responsible drivers to its staff.

These drivers will be responsible for some Reeds Springs most important young citizens; its students. That’s right the Reeds Spring School District is needing to hire a few new bus drivers as soon as possible.

Director of Operations at Reeds Spring Steve Verheyen says being a bus driver can be a very rewarding job, especially when you get to know the students, parents and neighbors.

Applicants must have a Class B commercial driver’s license with an “S” and a “P” endorsement. The district needs drivers for morning and afternoon routes as well as drivers who can take students to after-school activities and substitute drivers to fill in on occasion.

Drivers must also be committed to providing courteous, safe, and confident transport to students to and from school each day. More information on the position can be found with this story at hometowndailynews.com.