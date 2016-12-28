A Celebration of Life service for Sharon Mae Thompson age 78 of Branson, Missouri will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Branson United Methodist Church with Pastor Eric Dierks officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

She passed away on December 28, 2016 at Shepherd of The Hills Living Center in Branson.

Sharon was born on December 19, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas the daughter of Luther and Denise Gindre Krueger. She was a retired accountant. Sharon and her husband moved to Branson in 1994 and she was employed as a comptroller for the Mel Tillis Theater. She was a member of the Branson United Methodist Church. Sharon was united in marriage to Bobbie Thompson on July 26, 1959 in Bates City, Missouri and to this union was born two children.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Bobbie Thompson of the home in Branson. Two children, Michael Thompson of Joplin, Missouri and Denise Hance (Bernie) of Washington, Missouri. One brother, Fred Krueger of Loveland, Colorado and one sister, Yvonne Cooper of Jefferson City, Missouri. Three grandchildren, Amanda Joiner, Benjamin Joiner and Lacey Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

A memorial visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Branson United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to the Branson United Methodist Church.

