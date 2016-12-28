Strahan Says Farewell after 12 Years in Taney County Office

by Tim Church

FORSYTH, Mo. – After 12 years in office Danny Strahan attends his final regular meeting as the Eastern District Commissioner of Taney County.

Before attending to the regular agenda items during Monday mornings meeting, Strahan shared a few words in reflection to his time in office:

Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield thanked Strahan for his years of service and dedication to Taney County. Taney County Western District Commissioner Brandon Williams also thanked Strahan for his service, but added he will miss what Strahan brings to the table as a Commissioner:

Strahan announced in October 2015 that he would not be seeking a 4th term in the 2016 Election year.

Current Taney County Collector Sheila Wyatt won the Republican seat during the August Primary and was without a democratic opponent the November election. Wyatt will be sworn into office today (Dec. 28th) at 3 p.m. Her first official day in office will be January 3rd, as she attends the Taney County Commission meeting.