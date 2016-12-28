Verbal G. Pendergraft, age 90, of Washburn, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at her home.

She was born January 30, 1926 at Washburn, Missouri the daughter of Bent and Lona Elizabeth (Day) Dalton. On January 15, 1941 at Cassville, Missouri she was united in marriage to Junior Pendergraft who preceded her in death on April 23, 2015. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter Deloris “Dee” Williams; three grandchildren, Kevin Norman, Andy Joe Bruton and Edwin Leon Williams, Jr and one brother, Vern Dalton.

Surviving are two sons, Randy Pendergraft and Rodney Pendergraft both of Washburn, Missouri; two daughters, Linda Bruton and her husband, Louie of Golden, Missouri and Peggy Writer and her husband, Rick of Butterfield, Missouri; one sister, Norma Patterson of Washburn, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren including Daniel Pendergraft, who they raised; forty-two great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Verbal was a life-long resident of Washburn, where she attended school. She was a member of Prairie Hill Baptist Church. Her favorite pastime was working with flowers and she enjoyed calling her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Brother Doyle Russell will conduct the services. Burial will be in Roller Cemetery at Washburn.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until service time Wednesday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.