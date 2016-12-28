Wayne Wright Ingalsbe, age 81, of Lampe, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016. He was born December 25, 1934, in West Plains, Missouri, the son of Franz and Jessie (Wright) Ingalsbe. Wayne was joined in marriage to Velma Lucile Ladewig. In following with his wishes, Wayne donated his body to science.

Wayne proudly served his country for four years in the United States Navy. During his working years, Wayne was an electrician by trade and served as a volunteer for Lee’s Summit Underwater Recovery. He enjoyed boating and fishing. Most of all, Wayne loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gene Ingalsbe.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Velma Lucile Ingalsbe of the home; three children, Kim Ingalsbe, Scott Ingalsbe and James Ingalsbe; as well as a brother, David Ingalsbe.

No services are planned at this time.