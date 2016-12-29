Douglas K. Bloomquist, age 66, of Cape Fair, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2016. Douglas was born November 26, 1950, in Algona, Iowa, the son of Earl and Dawn (Fawcett) Bloomquist. Following his wishes, his body was donated to science.

Growing up and working on a farm, Douglas received top honors in Boy Scouts. His work ethic and determination helped him shine as a state champion bowler in Humboldt, Iowa, for four years. He went to college, taught Sunday school in Humboldt and worked at Wal-Mart. Douglas enjoyed his quiet time and time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Linda Bloomquist. He is also survived by a sister Robin in Pennsylvania, stepson Craig Carlson and stepdaughter Cathy Jo Maxwell.

No services are planned at this time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.