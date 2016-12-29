Central Bank Pays Off Over $7,000 in School Lunch Balances

by Tim Church

BRANSON/HOLLISTER, Mo. – In an effort to make the holiday’s a little more special for a few local families, Central Bank of Branson pays off $7,313.86 in outstanding lunch balances for the Branson and Hollister School Districts.

A check for $4,139.45 was presented to Hollister Schools and a check for $3,174.41 was presented to Branson Schools to cover the total past due amount for both school districts lunch accounts.

Central Bank of Branson President and CEO Craig Richards shares he recently read a story about an individual paying off all the lunch balances for a school district, which he says really struck accord with him as well as the bank board and staff members:

Branson School District Superintendent Dr. Brad Swofford says the donation from Central Bank was able to benefit 616 students and their families.

Richards adds the bank and its staff were pleased to contribute to the community by giving a hand up, not a hand out.