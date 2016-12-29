George C.D. Smith, 66 of Forsyth, MO, passed away on Dec. 21, 2016 at Cox Medical Center Branson. He was born on March 28, 1950, in Little Rock, AR., son of George C. and Pauline M. (Persons) Smith.

George proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War veteran. He loved the Lord, family and country. George was an outdoors men, enjoying hunting and fishing.

Survivors include three sons, Danh H. Tran-Smith, Josh Smith, and Caleb Smith; 4 grandchildren; and sister, Deborah Castell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation was under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at Riverview Bible Baptist Church in Forsyth, on Sat., Jan. 7 at 11:00 AM.