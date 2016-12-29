Holiday Tournaments Day 3: Tournaments Open in Harrison, Berryville

by: Scott McCaulley

The Holiday Basketball Tournament action picked up on Wednesday with tournaments beginning in Harrison and Berryville:

Lendel Thomas Classic

The host school faced Wynne with mixed results. While the Lady Goblins rolled to a 60-32 victory, the Goblins where upended by the visitors 64-59. Action resumes in the Classic today with games beginning at 11:00 at Harrison High School.

Complete Scores:

Girls

Harrison 60 Wynne 32

Earle 61 Fort Smith 36

Little Rock Central 66 Memphis Mitchell 26

Huntsville 51 Ashdown 27

Boys

Wynne 64 Harrison 59

NWA Hornets 60 White Hall 54

Earle 71 Episcopal 69

Springfield Hillcrest 64 Ashdown 48

Berryville Holiday Hoops

The host teams each got wins in the opening day of the annual Holiday Hoops Tourrnament while Bergman and Valley Springs each got wins on the Girls Side.

Complete Scores

Girls

Berryville 52 Dardanelle 23

Valley Springs 55 Crane 26

Bergman 51 Bald Knob 48

Pocahontas 70 Green Forest 29

Boys

Berryville 67 Monett 60

Dardanelle 55 Green Forest 41

White County Central 47 Valley Springs 36

Pocahontas 62 Bergman 36

Missouri Tournaments

Branson and Reeds Spring each won Consolation Games at the Blue and Gold at Missouri State University in Springfield. The Pirates beat Ava in overtime 48-45 while the Wolves take down West Plains 64-44. Both teams play for Consolation Trophies today at the Pirates play Mount Vernon at 4:00 and the Wolves play Lebanon at 5:30. Lebanon eliminated Hollister from the tournament yesterday 70-48. Both the Branson and Reeds Spring games can be heard on perryphillipssports.com.

At the Pink and White at Drury University, the Branson Lady Pirates fell to the second ranked team in Class 5 in Missouri as Columbia Rock Bridge ran away to a 56-24 win. The Lady Pirates play Nixa in a Consolation Game this evening at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on Hometown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK.