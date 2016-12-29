JoAnn Louise (Phelps) Devine, age 73, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016. She was born January 11, 1943, in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of Louis and Ruth Phelps. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

During her working years, JoAnn work for the Sears, Roebuck Company. In June of 2004, she was joined in marriage to Andy Devine. JoAnn enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, cooking and photography. She collected various stuffed animals. JoAnn had a strong will and was very resilient. Most of all, she loved her family and her cat “Magnum” and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andy Devine; and a sister, Nancy.

JoAnn is survived by her daughters, Laurie Whittenberg and Denise Whittenberg, both of Branson, Missouri, Elaine Keester and husband Sony of Scenic, South Dakota; a son, Mark Whittenberg of Seattle, Washington; a granddaughter, Kristina Whittenberg of Branson, Missouri; and a cousin, Lincoln Merrill and wife Lori of Branson, Missouri.

No services are planned at this time. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.