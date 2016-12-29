Local Seniors See Joy in Dynamic Disc Dog

by Shannon Cay

BRANSON, Mo. – Diskey, the award-winning Dynamic Disc Dog, aims to bring joy to seniors everywhere.

This pit-bull lab mutt was sold for ten dollars in a Wal-Mart parking lot to Russ Rosencrans from Branson. He is an avid Disc golf player, who was more than thrilled to find out Diskey had a similar passion for the sport. However, Rosencrans says it didn’t take long before he realized Diskey needed to be a competition dog:

That’s when Rosencrans says he started taking Diskey to senior centers around the area. They have host disc dog demonstrations at several different places in the area since the pair began this summer.

Diskey performs a number of her tricks with a crocheted Frisbee called a Pocket Disc. Afterward, she does a meet and greet. Rosencrans describes one of Diskey’s interactions:

Now the pair wants to help out more people in the area smile. Rosencrans has taken the time to create a Facebook page for his best friend Diskey and would like to use it as a way to connect with people who would like to see the dynamic disc dog. Rosencrans says Diskey is AKC Canine Good Citizen Certified and ready to share more of her talents and see more smiling faces on the elderly.

HERE is the link to connect with Diskey.