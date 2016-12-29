Marshall Man Dies in Boone Co. Crash

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – A man from Marshall is dead following a crash in Boone County yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

Troopers say 82-year-old Robert Stewart was stopped at Highway 62, but attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 65 just after 2:30 p.m. According to the online crash report, he failed to yield at the intersection and pulled into the path of a car traveling northbound on Highway 65.

The northbound car driven by 61-year-old Terry Wheeler from Western Grove struck Stewart’s vehicle.

Authorities say Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his car, 52-year-old Angela Perez from Marshall, and Wheeler were both hurt and taken by ambulance to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.