MoDOT Presents 2017 Road and Bridge Projects to County Commission

by Tim Church

FORSYTH, Mo. – As 2016 comes to a close, MoDOT is preparing for 2017 by getting ready for several big projects, some of which are taking place in Taney County.

During her regular monthly visit with the Taney County Commission, MoDOT Area Engineer Beth Schaller broke down what road projects Taney County drivers should expect in 2017:

Schaller says MoDOT is also getting ready to tackle four bridge projects in Taney County in the coming year. She shares three of the bridges are in eastern Taney County and will have to be completed one at a time:

The fourth project is the Highway 76 Bridge over Bull Shoals Lake in Forsyth. This project will consist of MoDOT building an entirely new bridge to the west of the current bridge, and then tearing down the old bridge once the new one is completed.

Exact start dates for these projects have not been released at this time.