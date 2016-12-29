Newton Co. QQ Approves Tax for Ballott

by Shannon Cay

JASPER, Ark. – Newton County residents will be asked to vote on a one percent sales tax earmarked for a general public safety fund.

Sheriff Keith Slape made a presentation to the Newton County Quorum Court in November outlining his department’s issues. From the numbers he presented, his staff is one of the busiest yet lowest paid in the state, with salaries for a full-time deputy starting at just over 21-thousand dollars a year.

He stated in that meeting, his department is extremely busy with the 8-thousand 330 people in the county, particularly due to search and rescue missions, which are common for that area.

The Newton County Jail became operational in 2014 and has been housing federal prisoners to maintain some of its operational costs. According to Slape, the funds from the sales tax would go to pay raises and to the jail’s operation costs.

The Justices of the Peace voted to have this sales tax vote as a special election slated for February 14th.