by Tim Church

MONETT, Mo. – The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen go kart.

The owner of the buggy reports it was stolen out of their mother-in-law’s backyard in Monett either Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The Go Kart is a Roketa 150CC two seater with a red sticker on the side.

Anyone with any information on the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417) 847-6556 or call 911.