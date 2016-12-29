TCHD to Receive Nearly $372,000 for WIC Services

by Tim Church

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department looks to receive nearly 372-thousand-dollars in funding in 2017 for the Women, Infants and Children Program.

TCHD WIC Division Manager Tammy Drake says in 2016, the Health Department provided WIC services to approximately 1900 participants each month. WIC services include nutrition education, breastfeeding support, assistance to purchase healthy foods and referrals for other health and social services, if needed, at no cost to the participant.

WIC participants are given access to fortified milk, cheese, yogurt, eggs, cereal, whole wheat bread or pasta, tortillas, brown rice, fruits, vegetables, and beans or peanut butter.

This funding is made possible by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

WIC services are provided, by appointment, at the Taney County Health Department Branson and Forsyth locations, and at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Hollister. For more information about WIC or breastfeeding support programs, please call the Taney County Health Department – Branson (417) 334-4544, Forsyth (417) 546-4725 or visit the website www.taneycohealth.org.