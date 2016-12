by Tim Church

Fordland, Mo. – A teenage girl from Fordland is injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, a half mile west of the Douglas County line in Christian County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 13-year-old Ashton Berry was traveling westbound on Union Chapel Road at 1 p.m. when she ran the vehicle off of the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Berry was transported by Cox Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield to be treated for her moderate injuries.