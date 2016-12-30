C of O Men Back In Action Tonight

by: Scott McCaulley

The College of the Ozarks Bobcats after over three weeks off return from the Christmas Break tonight to take on Southwestern College of Kansas.

After starting the season 5-3, the Bobcats hit a tough stretch losing four in a row going to the Christmas Break which included a loss to Evangel in their final game before the break on December 6.

Tonight’s Game begins at 7:00 and can be heard on Homtown Daily News.com and 106.3 KRZK.

Next week, the Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will host the annual CAM JAM with games Monday and Tuesday at the Keeter Athletic Complex.