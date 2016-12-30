C of O Men Finish 2016 with Win

by: Dori Rapinchuk, C of O Sports Information

The College of the Ozarks Bobcats got back on the winning track this evening as they defeated Southwestern College (Kan.), 89-70, to take their record to 6-6 on the season.

Both teams, coming off the holiday break, struggled a bit early in the game, with the Bobcats holding a 3-point lead at the 10:21 mark. C of O put together a run to spread the lead to 10 with 8:30 remaining, and Southwestern responded by pulling within two points, 24-26, with just under 6 minutes in the half. The Bobcats once again took control, closing out the half by outscoring the Moundbuilders 17-7 thanks to 5 points by DeMon Hyler and 4 by Starbird to take a 43-31 lead into the locker room at the half. Kiefer Starbird led the Bobcats in scoring (10 pts) and rebounds (5) in the first half. The second half found the Bobcats hitting 19 of 31 from the floor (61.3%), 4 of 8 three pointers included, while the Moundbuilders shot 41.1%.

For the game, the Bobcats were led by Cameron Paschke tallying 19 pts. with Starbird and Hyler close behind contributing 16 pts. apiece. Starbird collected a game-leading 9 rebounds, with Ethan Davidson adding 7 rebounds along with 12 points. Heath Carmichael picked up 4 steals, and Starbird blocked 2 shots.

College of the Ozarks will open 2017 by hosting the McDonald’s CAM JAM Classic on Monday and Tuesday, January 2 and 3. They will strive to remain in the win column as they play Lincoln Christian University (3-10) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Northern New Mexico College (2-14) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.