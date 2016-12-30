Exeter Man Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter

by Sam Clanton

CASSVILLE, Mo. – A man from Exeter pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with a car crash that claimed the life of 32-year-old Leanna Terry of Butterfield.

Thirty-year-old Christopher Stogdill is scheduled to return to Barry County Circuit Court for sentencing before Judge Jack Goodman on February 21st.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Stogdill was northbound on Route CC three miles north of Exeter the morning of July 18th, 2015, when his car ran off the roadway and overturned, ejecting his passenger – Leanna Terry – who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stogdill was also charged with misdemeanor counts of DWI, C&I driving and failure to wear a seat belt, but those charges have since been dismissed, according to court records.

The class C felony charge against Stogdill does specify vehicular involuntary manslaughter via intoxication.