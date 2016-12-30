Gov. Nixon Appoints Cope as Taney Co. Collector

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Missouri Governor Jay Nixon has appointed Ramona Cope of Forsyth as the new Taney County Collector.

The position became vacant with the resignation of long-time Collector Sheila Wyatt, who won the election for Eastern District Taney County Commissioner, and was sworn into that office on Wednesday, December 28th.

Cope, a Republican, has served as the Chief Deputy Collector for Taney County since 2012. Prior to joining that office, she was a personal banker at First Community Bank of the Ozarks.

Cope also worked in insurance and financial services in Oklahoma and Alaska.

She is a graduate of Forsyth High School, and obtained her associate’s degree from the University of Maryland.

In a press release, Nixon says he is confident Cope’s experience in this office will help her in ably serving the citizens of Taney County in this position of trust.