Holiday Tournaments Day 4

by: Scott McCaulley

Day Four of High School Holiday Tournament action features the wrap-up of a couple of tournaments with other tournaments counting down to a wrap-up today:

Blue and Gold

Reeds Spring takes the Gold Consolation Trophy at the Blue and Gold Tournament at Missouri State with a 61-45 win over Lebanon on Thursday avenging an earlier loss to the Yellow Jackets. Branson fails to grab a Consolation Trophy as they lost to Mount Vernon in the Blue Consolation Final 56-33. The Blue Championship is won by Republic who beat Glendale 72-50 while the Gold Champion is Ozark, who defeated Willard in the Title Game 54-46.

Southwest

Forsyth takes second at the Southwest Tournament in Washburn losing to Pea Ridge in the title game 89-59 while Galena beats Gentry 66-61 in the third place game.

Pink and White

Branson beats Nixa 46-35 to advance to today’s 5th Place game at 2:00 against Skyline at Weiser Gym at Drury University. Today’s game can be heard on Hometown Dailu News.com and 106.3 KRZK. Next door at the O’Reilly Family Events Center, the Championship Games will take place today. At 12:30, Mercer County, Kentucky will play Strafford at 12:30 followed by North Little Rock and Kickapoo at 2:00.

Lendel Thomas Classic

The Harrison Lady Goblins hold off Earle 53-52 to earn a spot in today’s title game. The Lady Goblins face off against Little Rock Central in the title game today at 5:45 at Harrison High School. The Boys title game will follow with Wynne playing Springfield Hillcrest at 7:00. The Harrison Boys Team will play for fifth place at 1:45 against Little Rock Episcopal.

Other Tournament Information

The Omaha Girls will play for third place at the Walnut Grove Tournament today taking on the host school.