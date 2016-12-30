Holiday Tournaments Day 5

by: Scott McCaulley

More Holiday Tournament completed their 2016 events on Friday:

Branson Drops Pink/White Game

The Lady Pirates, playing for Fifth Place in the White Division, fall to Skyline 53-43 at Drury University. While Amanda Kearney did score 24 points to lead the Lady Pirates, Skyline’s defense kept Branson off balance and force several turnovers that the Lady Tigers converted to points. Branson is 8-2 for the season. In the Championship Games, Strafford beats Mercer County of Kentucky 76-75 for the Pink Division Title while North Little Rock knocks off Kickapoo in the White Division Final 68-56.

Lady Goblins 2nd in Thomas Classic

Harrison takes second on the girls side of the Lendel Thomas Classic as they lose to Little Rock Central in the Championship Game 58-39. Springfield Hillcrest takes the Boys Title with a 61-46 victory over Wynne.

Complete Scoreboard

LR Central 58 Harrison 39 (Girls 1st)

Springfield Hillcret 61 Wynne 46 (Boys 1st)

Huntsville 58 Earle 52 (Girls 3rd)

Earle 76 NWA Hornets 68 (Boys 3rd)

Memphis Mitchell 52 Fort Smith SS 41 (Girls 5th)

Harrison 58 LR Episcopal 42 (Boys 5th)

Ashdown 58 Wynne 20 (Girls 7th)

White Hall 58 Ashdown 31 (Boys 7th)

In other action, Omaha lost the third place game to the host school dropping a 55-41 decision at the Walnut Grove Tournament.